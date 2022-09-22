Bakhtawari elect as president of ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The nominated presidential candidate of Founders Group,Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has Secured record 987 and achieved historical victory in the annual election 2022-23, of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI).

In the annual election 2022-23 of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Founders Group won all the seats of the executive committee with a huge majority. Founders Group's Presidential nominated candidate Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari set a record by taking more 987 votes, the turnout in the election was also a record of more than 80%, in the history of the chamber, no candidate has ever received so many votes, so many turnouts has never been seen Speaking on the occasion, Upcoming president of ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that he will play his full role in bringing Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to the international level and connecting the business community with international markets.

He said that he will play an active role with his team in improving the image of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry not only in Pakistan but also internationally.

He said that there is a need to pave the way for international investment in the country at this time, by working on it, his team will create opportunities for trade and investment in the global market by connecting local businessmen with the international market.

Ahsan Bakhtavari said that connecting local businessmen with regional and global markets and increasing trade is part of their core vision.

He said that they are aware of the problems faced by the business community in Islamabad at present and fully prepared to face these challenges." He said that the business community should hope that he raises their voices at every forum to solve these problems.

After the announcement of the results, the supporters of the Founders Group had a great celebration, raised slogans, distributed sweets, lifted the nominated presidential candidate Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on their shoulders and carried him in a "baghi" to his election office Blue Area in the form of a rally.

According to the details, polling continued uninterruptedly from 9 am to 5 pm in Chamber House G-8/1 Islamabad yesterday in connection with the Annual Election 2022-23 of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

According to the results announced by Chairman Election Zahid Maqbool and committee members Sheikh Abdul Waheed and Karim Aziz Malik, the Founders Group swept the elections in the AM class (Associate Class) of the Executive Committee and all the CM Class (Corporate Class) of the Executive Committee. 7 seats have been won by a huge margin, according to the results, among the candidates of the founders group of AM class (associate class) of the executive committee, the nominated presidential candidate Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari got 987, Ahmed Khan 942, Chaudhry Muhammad Maqsood Tabish 929, Ashfaq Hussain Chattha 908, Faizan Shahzad 893, M Irfan Zafar 880 and M Rizwan Chheena won by getting 847 votes.

According to the results, Amir Hamza got 396, Fahad Waheed 393 among the winning candidates of Founders Group in the CM Class (Corporate Class) of the Executive Committee.

Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem got 392 votes, Muhammad Usman 383, Muhammad Yahya 382, Malik Jalil Ahmed Awan 369 and Nasir M. Qureshi got 361 votes.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked all the members and said that today the traders and the industrialists have won, we will take everyone together, our doors will always be open for everyone, solving the problems of the business community and their welfare will be our mission.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, while addressing the ceremony, said that he congratulated the nominated presidential candidate of Founders Group, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, for getting historic votes in the election.

He conducted his election campaign with hard work and dedication, the result of which has been seen today.

Election campaign Chairman of Founders Group Ijaz Abbasi said that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari's historic success is the success of his father, former Chamber President Zafar Bakhtawari, 50 years of service to the business community is the best recognition, he devoted day and night in his life for the welfare of businessmen and solving their problems, for which today he has received a wonderful reward in the form of the historic success of his son Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Founders Group nominated presidential candidate Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and all others successful while congratulating the committee members, I hope that all these elected members will use all their skills and resources for the welfare of the traders and solve their problems.

Former president FPCCI Zubair Malik said that the chamber always chooses its candidates on merit.

This year of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari will be the best year of the chamber.

Former president of ICCI Khalid Javed said that the economic problems that the country is facing at the moment.

The Chamber will play a key role in getting rid of these problems and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari as the President will play this role effectively and will move the Chamber forward in an active manner.

Election Campaign Co-Chairman Amir Waheed also paid tribute to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Zafar Bakhtawari for the great success of Founders Group.

Former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that the success of Founders Group is the success of businessmen and industrialists; I thank all the Chamber members for this.

Sardar Tahir, Chaudhry Masood, Naveed Malik, Ajmal Baloch and other Founder Group leaders also addressed the ceremony and congratulated all the winning candidates including the nominated presidential candidate of Founders Group, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.