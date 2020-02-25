UrduPoint.com
Baku Expects Visit Of Deputy Assistant Secretary Of US State Department On Friday - Source

Baku Expects Visit of Deputy Assistant Secretary of US State Department on Friday - Source

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Kurt Donnelly, the US Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources' deputy assistant secretary for energy diplomacy, is expected to come to Azerbaijan on Friday to discuss the Southern Gas Corridor, a diplomatic source in Baku has told Sputnik.

"Donnelly will take part in the sixth meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor consultative council, which is scheduled for February 28 in Baku," the source said on Tuesday.

The Southern Gas Corridor initiative was launched by the European Commission to decease dependency on Russian gas through creating a route for transporting Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe through Georgia and Turkey.

