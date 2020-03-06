UrduPoint.com
Baku, Riyadh Note Importance For OPEC+ States To Support Oil Market Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:57 PM

Baku, Riyadh Note Importance for OPEC+ States to Support Oil Market Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, Parviz Shahbazov and Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies should further support the oil market, which has been affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry's press service of said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, Parviz Shahbazov and Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies should further support the oil market, which has been affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry's press service of said.

"At a meeting with the Saudi energy minister, the parties discussed factors affecting the demand and price of oil, as well as the regulation of the oil market in light of weakening economic development due to the coronavirus disease. The importance of the further support of OPEC countries+ to the oil market was emphasized," the press service said.

The ministry added that on Friday, Shahbazov also met with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to discuss "short- and long-term development of the oil market.

"

"[The parties] exchanged views on the proposal to limit [oil] production to reduce the volatility of oil prices and the difference between supply and demand. The importance of cooperation and commitment between OPEC and non-OPEC countries in terms of regulating the oil market was emphasized," the press service added.

Earlier this week, meetings of the Technical Committee of OPEC states and their allies, as well as OPEC countries' representatives were held in Austria's capital of Vienna. On Friday, non-OPEC states joined them to discuss the future of the deal involving the oil production cuts.

OPEC announced on Thursday that it had decided to recommend extending the duration of the 1.5 million barrels per day additional oil production cut under the OPEC+ deal until the end of 2020 instead of just the second quarter of the year.

