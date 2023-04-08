Balance of loan in Shanghai rises at end of February

(@FahadShabbir)

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.66 trillion yuan (about 1.55 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of February, up 7.7 percent year on year, official data shows

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ): The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.66 trillion yuan (about 1.55 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of February, up 7.7 percent year on year, official data shows.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 10 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at 94.2 billion U.S. dollars at the end of February, down 23.1 percent year on year.