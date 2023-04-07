Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Balance Of Loans In Shanghai Rises At End Of February

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of February

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.66 trillion yuan (about 1.55 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of February, up 7.7 percent year on year, official data shows

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.66 trillion yuan (about 1.55 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of February, up 7.7 percent year on year, official data shows.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 10 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at 94.2 billion U.S. dollars at the end of February, down 23.1 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Shanghai February All From Billion

Recent Stories

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained i ..

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - ..

9 minutes ago
 US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of ..

US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

9 minutes ago
 DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's m ..

DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's murder

9 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

9 minutes ago
 Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

29 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.