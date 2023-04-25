Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of March

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.82 trillion yuan (about 1.57 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of March, up 8.1 percent year on year, official data shows

SHANGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.82 trillion yuan (about 1.57 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of March, up 8.1 percent year on year, official data shows.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 10.

15 trillion yuan at the end of March, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at 96.8 billion U.S. dollars at the end of March, down 19.1 percent year on year.

At the end of March, the balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 19.57 trillion yuan.