Balance Of Loans In Shanghai Up 6.5 Pct At End Of September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Balance of loans in Shanghai up 6.5 pct at end of September

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 6.5 percent year on year to 11.02 trillion yuan (about 1.53 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, official data showed

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 6.5 percent year on year to 11.02 trillion yuan (about 1.53 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, official data showed.

Of the total, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan went up 8.4 percent year on year to 10.

43 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign loans stood at 83.3 billion dollars at the end of last month, down 19.6 percent from the same period of 2022.

The data also revealed that the balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 4.7 percent compared with a year earlier to reach 20.02 trillion yuan at the end of September.

