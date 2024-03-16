Open Menu

Balance Of Loans In Shanghai Up 7.3 Pct At End Of January

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 7.3 percent year on year at the end of January to 11.37 trillion yuan (about 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 7.3 percent year on year at the end of January to 11.37 trillion yuan (about 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed.

Specifically, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 10.

79 trillion yuan, up 8.3 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

Outstanding foreign currency loans totaled 82.3 billion dollars, down 13.6 percent year on year.

The balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 5.4 percent on a yearly basis to 20.4 trillion yuan at the end of January, the data also revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Shanghai January All Billion

Recent Stories

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

2 minutes ago
 KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats

KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

2 minutes ago
 Viable approaches can double agri sector's contrib ..

Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF

2 minutes ago
 Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination de ..

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends

2 hours ago
 Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct

Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct

2 minutes ago
 Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting un ..

Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting underway

2 minutes ago
 Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir ..

Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir to ensure peace

2 minutes ago
 Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of ..

Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January

3 minutes ago
 World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit t ..

World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit to Cambodia for improving clima ..

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business