Balance Of Loans In Shanghai Up 7.3 Pct At End Of January
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM
The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 7.3 percent year on year at the end of January to 11.37 trillion yuan (about 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 7.3 percent year on year at the end of January to 11.37 trillion yuan (about 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed.
Specifically, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 10.
79 trillion yuan, up 8.3 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.
Outstanding foreign currency loans totaled 82.3 billion dollars, down 13.6 percent year on year.
The balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 5.4 percent on a yearly basis to 20.4 trillion yuan at the end of January, the data also revealed.
Recent Stories
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct
Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting underway
Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir to ensure peace
Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January
World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit to Cambodia for improving clima ..
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF2 minutes ago
-
Textile exports earn $11.145 billion for Pakistan in 8 months4 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February6 hours ago
-
EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production6 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 20236 hours ago
-
Philippine remittances up 2.7 pct in January3 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 202410 hours ago
-
Govt maintain petrol price at Rs 279.75, reduce HSD by Rs 1.7710 hours ago
-
Wall Street stocks slide as rate cut hopes diminish3 minutes ago
-
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre18 hours ago