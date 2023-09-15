Open Menu

Balance Of Loans In Shanghai Up 7.4 Pct At End Of August

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 05:49 PM

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.93 trillion yuan (1.52 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of August 2023, up 7.4 percent year on year, official data showed

Of the total, the balance of loans in the Chinese yuan rose 8.9 percent year on year to 10.

31 trillion yuan at the end of August, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of loans in foreign currencies reached 85.8 billion U.S. dollars by the end of August, down 16.9 percent year on year.

The balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 4.2 percent year on year to 19.92 trillion yuan at the end of last month.

More Stories From Business