Balance Of Loans Up In China's Yangtze River Delta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Balance of loans up in China's Yangtze River Delta

The balance of loans in the Yangtze River Delta region was 62.27 trillion yuan (about 8.68 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of June, up 13.7 percent from the same period last year

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) --:The balance of loans in the Yangtze River Delta region was 62.27 trillion yuan (about 8.68 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of June, up 13.7 percent from the same period last year.

Of the total, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 61.

13 trillion yuan, up 14.4 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans in the region was 157.7 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, down 21.2 percent year on year.

