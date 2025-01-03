Open Menu

Baligh, LCCI Leadership Discuss Economic Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Former Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has a detailed discussion with office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on national economic growth, trade and political stability during his visit to LCCI here on Thursday.

The former Governor said that role of business community is crucial in the economic development of Pakistan. He appreciated ongoing Lahore Chamber's efforts for economic uplift of the country.

On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry informed the former Governor about the efforts being made by the LCCI for the cause of trade, industry and economy. They also informed Baligh about the LCCI upcoming Lahore Shopping Festival being held from January 31st to 2 February.

The former Governor Punjab said that political stability is fundamental for economic advancement, stressing the importance of a stable environment to attract investment and support long-term growth.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad thanked the former Governor for his visit and underscored the need for increased collaboration between the government and the private sector. He said that LCCI is committed to advocate for policies that bolster the business community and drive economic growth.

It is vital that political and economic stability work hand in hand to ensure Pakistan’s prosperity.

LCCi Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that creating a business-friendly atmosphere is significant by tackling challenges such as policy inconsistency and infrastructure constraints. He said that stable political environment is key to building investor confidence and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry highlighted the need to diversify export markets and foster innovation in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. He said, "For economic stability, we must focus on exploring new trade opportunities and adopting measures to boost global competitiveness."

Muhammad Balighur Rehman appreciated LCCI’s proactive efforts in addressing the business community’s concerns. He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle economic challenges and encouraged LCCI leadership to continue playing an active role in bridging the gap between businesses and policymakers.

The LCCI office-bearers said that strengthening of trade relations with regional and international partners, implement tax reforms and prioritize sustainable development is important for economic development.

