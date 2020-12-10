UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balkans To Benefit From Eco-Friendly COVID-19 Recovery Effort - Kosovo's Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:17 AM

Balkans to Benefit From Eco-Friendly COVID-19 Recovery Effort - Kosovo's Minister

Governments in Balkan states should include sustainable, digital projects in their economic stimulus packages to reap benefits from green recovery as they respond to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Besian Mustafa, the minister of agriculture, forestry and rural development in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, said on Wednesday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Governments in Balkan states should include sustainable, digital projects in their economic stimulus packages to reap benefits from green recovery as they respond to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Besian Mustafa, the minister of agriculture, forestry and rural development in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, said on Wednesday.

"As a country, we are firmly committed to a green agenda and a greener recovery by implementing the actions in [the areas of] climate change, the circle economy, biodiversity and in fighting air and soil pollution and by promoting rural development for securing sustainable food systems. A Green recovery from this pandemic allows us [the Balkans] to rapidly develop this region's capacities, technology and innovation," Mustafa told participants of the online EU-Western Balkans Summit 2020 while discussing sustainable peace, economic prosperity and resilient civil society in the Western Balkans.

The minister underlined that the country's government was doing its utmost to steer Kosovo toward a digital and greener future, stressing that digital transformation was also one of the main trends that will define the future of the region.

"Digitalization is an important element in safeguarding productivity and delivering services during and after the pandemic," he stressed.

Kosovo's goals correspond to some of the main currents of the European Union's policy that emphasize environmental protection and movement toward so-called green technologies, as well as the ongoing digitization process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Civil Society Agriculture European Union Circle 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

35 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

35 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

36 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

36 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

18 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.