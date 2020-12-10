Governments in Balkan states should include sustainable, digital projects in their economic stimulus packages to reap benefits from green recovery as they respond to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Besian Mustafa, the minister of agriculture, forestry and rural development in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, said on Wednesday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Governments in Balkan states should include sustainable, digital projects in their economic stimulus packages to reap benefits from green recovery as they respond to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Besian Mustafa, the minister of agriculture, forestry and rural development in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, said on Wednesday.

"As a country, we are firmly committed to a green agenda and a greener recovery by implementing the actions in [the areas of] climate change, the circle economy, biodiversity and in fighting air and soil pollution and by promoting rural development for securing sustainable food systems. A Green recovery from this pandemic allows us [the Balkans] to rapidly develop this region's capacities, technology and innovation," Mustafa told participants of the online EU-Western Balkans Summit 2020 while discussing sustainable peace, economic prosperity and resilient civil society in the Western Balkans.

The minister underlined that the country's government was doing its utmost to steer Kosovo toward a digital and greener future, stressing that digital transformation was also one of the main trends that will define the future of the region.

"Digitalization is an important element in safeguarding productivity and delivering services during and after the pandemic," he stressed.

Kosovo's goals correspond to some of the main currents of the European Union's policy that emphasize environmental protection and movement toward so-called green technologies, as well as the ongoing digitization process.