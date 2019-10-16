Balloting of prize bond Rs 25000 to be held Nov 01

Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25,000 each will be held at Multan on November 1st

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) -:Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25,000 each will be held at Multan on November 1st.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will be awarded a prize of Rs.50 million, while 3 prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for second position holders.

Similarly, third prize of Rs.312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 position holders, he added.