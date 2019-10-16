UrduPoint.com
Balloting Of Prize Bond Rs 7500 To Be Held On Nov 01

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:42 PM

Balloting of prize bond Rs 7500 to be held on Nov 01

Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.7500/- each will be held at Lahore on November 01, 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.7500/- each will be held at Lahore on November 01, 2019.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings, first position holder will be awarded a prize of Rs 15 million,while 3 prizes of Rs.5 million each have been reserved for second position holders.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 93000 will be awarded to each of 1696 position holders, he added.

