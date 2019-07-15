Balloting Of Prize Bond Rs.25000/- To Be Held August 01
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:24 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) -:Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs25000 each will be held at Rawalpindi on August 1, 2019.
According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will be awarded a prize of Rs.50 million, while 3 prizes of Rs.15 million each have been reserved for second position holders.
Similarly, third prize of Rs.312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 position holders, he added.