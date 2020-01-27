Balloting of prize bond Rs.25000/- to be held on Feb 3

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : The 32nd balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25000/- each would be held at Faisalabad on February 03.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings here on Monday that the first position holder would be awarded a prize of Rs.

50 million, while 3 prizes of Rs.15 million each have been reserved for second position holders.

Similarly, third prize of Rs.312,000/- would be awarded to each of 1696 position holders, he added.

