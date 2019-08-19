UrduPoint.com
Balloting Of Rs. 40000/- Prize Bond On Sept 2

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:59 PM

Balloting of Rs. 40000/- prize bond on Sept 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) -:The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs. 40,000/- each would be held in Multan on September 2.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings Faisalabad, first position holder will be entitled to a cash prize of Rs. 75 million while three prizes of Rs. 25 million each have been reserved for second position holders.

Similarly,third prize of Rs. 0.5 million will be awarded to each of 1696 winners,he added.

