Balochistan can play significant role Pak- Indonesia trade ties: Rahmat Hindiarta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma on Monday said that Balochistan has a vital role in the bilateral economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of the the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said this while talking to the delegation of a business community from Baluchistan led by former President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with others.

Meanwhile Minister Councilor, economic and trade affairs of the Indonesian Embassy, Ingan Malem and Axelsyah R. Miraza from the economic section of embassy and President Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also part of the bilateral dialogue.

The Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of Indonesia said the volume of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased and in this regard, businessmen from Baluchistan can play an important role in the economic and trade integration of Indonesia with the Central Asian states.

The senior diplomat said that Pakistan can become a trade hub of Central Asian states for Indonesia in the future, in which both countries can get economic and trade benefits by following comprehensive planning. He said that Pakistan is a very important trade partner of Indonesia in South Asia, whose importance has always been maintained.

Rahmat Hindiarta said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically important country, a natural geo-economic partner of Indonesia and in the future, mutual economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase.

He said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries, not only the market but also sector diversification is needed, which will increase mutual trade. The Senior diplomat said that the role of the business community of Baluchistan is very important for the promotion of mutual economic relations with Pakistan.

He said that the role of the local private sector, especially the Chamber of Commerce of Baluchistan, is important in the bilateral economic integration of the two countries. Rahmat said that the business community and chambers in Pakistan should go ahead and promote trade between Indonesia and Pakistan.

He said that there is a need for further promotion of people-to-people relations between the two countries so that the people of the two countries come closer to each other.

On this occasion, former president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Duro Khan said that the role of Central Asian markets is very important to further increase the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

He said that the coastal areas of Baluchistan and the Chaman border are of great importance in regional trade, whose connections extend to the middle East, Central Asia and the European Union. He said that the business community of Baluchistan will play a major role in increasing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

He said that he should also participate in the Industrial and Trade Exhibition in Jakarta in the coming month of October 2024, along with the delegation of Quetta and Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.