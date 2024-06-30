Balochistan Can Play Significant Role Pak- Indonesia Trade Ties: Rahmat Hindiarta
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma on Monday said that Balochistan has a vital role in the bilateral economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.
The Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of the the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said this while talking to the delegation of a business community from Baluchistan led by former President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with others.
Meanwhile Minister Councilor, economic and trade affairs of the Indonesian Embassy, Ingan Malem and Axelsyah R. Miraza from the economic section of embassy and President Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also part of the bilateral dialogue.
The Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of Indonesia said the volume of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased and in this regard, businessmen from Baluchistan can play an important role in the economic and trade integration of Indonesia with the Central Asian states.
The senior diplomat said that Pakistan can become a trade hub of Central Asian states for Indonesia in the future, in which both countries can get economic and trade benefits by following comprehensive planning. He said that Pakistan is a very important trade partner of Indonesia in South Asia, whose importance has always been maintained.
Rahmat Hindiarta said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically important country, a natural geo-economic partner of Indonesia and in the future, mutual economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase.
He said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries, not only the market but also sector diversification is needed, which will increase mutual trade. The Senior diplomat said that the role of the business community of Baluchistan is very important for the promotion of mutual economic relations with Pakistan.
He said that the role of the local private sector, especially the Chamber of Commerce of Baluchistan, is important in the bilateral economic integration of the two countries. Rahmat said that the business community and chambers in Pakistan should go ahead and promote trade between Indonesia and Pakistan.
He said that there is a need for further promotion of people-to-people relations between the two countries so that the people of the two countries come closer to each other.
On this occasion, former president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Duro Khan said that the role of Central Asian markets is very important to further increase the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.
He said that the coastal areas of Baluchistan and the Chaman border are of great importance in regional trade, whose connections extend to the middle East, Central Asia and the European Union. He said that the business community of Baluchistan will play a major role in increasing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.
He said that he should also participate in the Industrial and Trade Exhibition in Jakarta in the coming month of October 2024, along with the delegation of Quetta and Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Business
-
PFC to participate in Rwanda International Trade Fair2 hours ago
-
30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus, Pakistan to be milestone for bilateral tie ..3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 20247 hours ago
-
Pak,Uzbekistan agrees to enhance bilateral trade, direct flight operations17 hours ago
-
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy19 hours ago
-
Economic development impossible without peace, stability: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago
-
Book on historic Industry Dept. buildings launched20 hours ago
-
Chambers across country emphasize importance of regional trade to boost exports19 hours ago
-
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail1 day ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.241,700 per tola1 day ago
-
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills1 day ago