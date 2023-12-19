Balochistan govt decides to establish Skills Development Fund

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to establish ‘Balochistan Skills Development Fund’ under the supervision of Planning and Development Department to provide technical education and training to the youth of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to establish ‘Balochistan Skills Development Fund’ under the supervision of Planning and Development Department to provide technical education and training to the youth of the province.

He expressed his views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Program here.

The chief minister said that the existing infrastructure of the Labor and Manpower department would be utilized where the youth will be trained in artificial intelligence, hoteling, tourism, health care, nursing, fashion designing, film making in order to produce quality technical human resource.

He said that the objective of the program is to provide skills in various fields of technology to the youth of Balochistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training.

Domki said that the purpose of providing the training program was to equip them with much-needed valuable skills that will enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province and send remittances to family.

He said that on the direction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the youth of Balochistan are being provided with skill training in various fields so that they can support their families and work abroad.

Caretaker chief minister said that more than 60 percent of the total population of the country consists of youth which are a valuable asset of any country and society. There was a need to guide the youth in a better direction and provide opportunities to utilize their abilities.

He said that with the support of the Federal government, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is taking efforts to provide technical training to the youth of Balochistan in various fields.

The chief minister said that an effective strategy has been formulated at provincial level for the promotion of technical training and adequate funds have been allocated for BTEVTA.

He said that the government was also working to strengthen the technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfil the current day’s requirements.

China has shown interest in providing a grant of 60 million Dollars for Balochistan to strengthen the basic structure of technical centres, he said, adding that fifty percent of this total grant should be allocated for youth skills development.

He said that the government has also focusing on establishing centers to impart Korean, German, Chinese, Japanese and other languages to the youth of Balochistan so that our youth can get employment opportunities in respective countries.

These programs to be introduced in Balochistan will help in imparting technical education to the youth as well as guiding them towards economic self-reliance, he added.

Domki said that in order to provide employment to the youth, it is necessary to provide them with modern technical education and training along with traditional education.

He said the Balochistan government has decided to initiate international standards education programs, naming middle Teach, Metric Teach, and Inter Teach to equip the youth with modern skills.

He said the federal government will continue its cooperation for the construction and development of Balochistan.