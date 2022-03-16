UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Governor Calls On Shaukat Tarin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022

Balochistan's Governor calls on Shaukat Tarin

Balochistan's Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha here on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan's Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha here on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin .

The meeting discussed issues related to developmental projects in the province, said a press release issued here.

The minister expressed resolve of the present government to uplift the living standard of the underprivileged people in the country especially focusing on socio economic development of the people of Baluchistan.

The governor appreciated the federal government's initiatives and support for the province.

