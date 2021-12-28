Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2022 - Polish Official

The Baltic Pipe, a gas pipeline between the Norwegian sector of the North Sea and Poland, will be launched in the fall of 2022, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, told the Polish news agency Do Rzeczy

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Baltic Pipe, a gas pipeline between the Norwegian sector of the North Sea and Poland, will be launched in the fall of 2022, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, told the Polish news agency Do Rzeczy.

"We are following the strategy of differentiating gas supply sources for the Polish economy. The Baltic Pipe's flow efficiency will be 10 billion cubic meters a year, and this will be relatively comparable to the volume we are currently procuring from the Russian Gazprom under a long-term contract. Three months upon the expiration of this contract at the end of 2022 the opportunity to supply gas from the Norwegian shelf will be available," Naimski said.

In 2001, Danish oil and gas company DONG, and Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, sealed a deal on construction of the Baltic Pipe to supply Poland with Norwegian gas. At the moment, Polish gas operator Gaz-System has finished the construction of the underwater portion. The pipeline is set to be put in service in October 2022. The cost of the 275 kilometer long (170 miles) gas pipeline is estimated at 1.7 billion euro ($1.93 billion). As Poland stated, it is attempting to diversify gas supplies, from Norway instead of Russia, by constructing the pipeline.