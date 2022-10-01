Baltic Pipe Starts Pumping Gas From Norway to Poland - Operator

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The Baltic Pipe pipeline started its operations on Saturday supplying gas from the Norwegian shelf to Poland through Denmark, the Polish gas pipeline operator GAZ-System said.

"As promised more than 6 years ago, we have kept our word. Today at 6.10 a.m. (04:10 GMT), gas started to be transported to Poland via BalticPipe," the operator wrote on Twitter, adding that the initial capacity would be 62.4 million cubic meters per day.

The pipeline's full capacity of 10 billion cubic metes (bcm) per year is expected to be reached at the beginning of 2023.

On April 27, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas exports to Poland after it refused to pay for the supplies in rubles.

Before that, Poland was receiving up to 10 bcm of Russian gas per year through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Warsaw hopes that the Baltic Pipe connecting Norway with Poland through Denmark would compensate the loss of supply from Russia. The pipeline's project was developed in 2017, when the heads of Polish and Danish governments signed a memorandum on its construction.

The inauguration ceremony for the Baltic Pipe took place on September 27, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, participating in the event.