Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Ban Goods Transportation to and From Russia - Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Baltic states and Poland have called on the Eu to ban the transportation of goods to and from Russia and Belarus by road, as well as limit the entry of their ships into EU ports, the Lithuanian transport ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis, together with the Ministers of Poland, Latvia and Estonia, addressed the European Commission (EC) Transport Commissioner Adina Valean and EU Transport Ministers with a joint letter calling for a ban on the carriage of goods by road to/from Russia and Belarus and restricted entry of these countries' vessels to the EU ports," the ministry said in a statement.