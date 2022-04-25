Baltics' Only Oil Refinery Plant Ditching Russian Oil - Lithuanian Energy Ministry

Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer Orlen is ending the use of Russian oil at its plant near the Lithuanian town of Mazeikiai, the only petroleum refinery in the Baltic States, Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Monday

"The head of the company confirmed that it is using and will use Saudi oil. This is one of the greatest achievements of the refinery, that it has been modernized to the point where it can do without Russian oil ... Lithuania does not use Russian oil or gas," Kreivys was quoted as saying by Lithuanian news portal 15min.lt at a press conference after a meeting with Orlen executives.

According to Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek, the company was on its way to diversification and renouncing Russian oil and it "does not see any further use of Russian oil.

"

The news portal noted that Obajtek was rather evasive when asked how much the price of fuel will increase for the end consumer due to this decision.

Kreivys also said that Orlen is investing in the construction of a wind farm with a total capacity of 57 MW in Lithuania, as reported by the news outlet.

The Mazeikiai refinery is owned by Orlen Lietuva, a subsidiary of the Polish PKN Orlen. With a processing capacity of 8 million tonnes a year, this is the only oil refining plant in the Baltic states. The refinery produces oil products that are exported to Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Ukraine and are sold domestically. In October 2021, 70% of the oil refined at the Mazeikiai came from Russia.