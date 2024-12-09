Ban Decided On Import Of Goods In Commercial Quantities
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A complete ban has been decided on bringing commercial quantities of goods from abroad.
FBR local chapter sources told APP on Monday regarding amendments to the baggage scheme. One mobile phone will be allowed to be brought from abroad for personal use, while items worth more than $1,200 will be considered in the category of commercial trade.
According to the sources, all mobile phones except one will be confiscated. Additional items will not be cleared even after paying duty, tax, and fine. In this connection a draft regarding further amendments to the Baggage Rules 2006 has been issued already.
On the other hand, the sources said that fresh recommendations regarding amendments to the rules can be given by the stakeholders within 7 days. Suggestions received after the specified period will not be acceptable, they informed.
