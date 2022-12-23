- Home
Ban On Gazprom Gas Purchase From Joint EU Ventures Response To Unfriendly Action - Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Restrictions for Gazprom on the purchase of gas from joint ventures with European companies are not a response to the introduction of a Western price cap, but to the actions of unfriendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree, according to which Gazprom is restricted from buying gas from joint ventures with OMV and Wintershall, with which the company produces gas at the Urengoy and Yuzhno-Russkoye fields, if the amount of obligations exceeds the limit set by the government.
"No, this is a decision that is not related to this European innovation (gas price cap). This is, in fact, a response to the actions of a number of unfriendly countries," Peskov said.