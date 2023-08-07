Open Menu

Ban On Huawei Expensive For German Rail Operator

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Ban on Huawei expensive for German rail operator

According to an internal company document obtained by the German news service Spiegel, it would cost the state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn up to 400 million euros (441 million U.S. dollars) if it had to replace all components supplied by Huawei in its infrastructure

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):According to an internal company document obtained by the German news service Spiegel, it would cost the state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn up to 400 million euros (441 million U.S. dollars) if it had to replace all components supplied by Huawei in its infrastructure.

In December 2022, Deutsche Bahn decided to award large parts of the expansion of its digital infrastructure to a Telekom subsidiary that uses Huawei components. According to Spiegel, if replaced in the short term, Deutsche Bahn projects would face "a delay of 5-6 years.

" Almost 800 base stations for so-called train radio would have to be replaced in northern Germany alone. The network ensures communication between train crews and the control center.

Deutsche Bahn has been using Chinese components there since 2015. The consequences would also be severe for the Group's internal IT infrastructure, and large parts of the core network would be affected.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China German Company Germany December 2015 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Huawei

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for ..

Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for Supporting Undesirable Organiz ..

4 minutes ago
 Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreeme ..

Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreement for Tashkent 2025 Asian You ..

25 minutes ago
 Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV P ..

Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV Programme

25 minutes ago
 Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 roboticall ..

Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 robotically assisted surgeries

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management, IHG Hotels &amp; Resorts ..

Sharjah Asset Management, IHG Hotels &amp; Resorts boost Sharjah’s tourism ind ..

25 minutes ago
Jeddah Talks on Ukraine Shows Some Progress Toward ..

Jeddah Talks on Ukraine Shows Some Progress Toward Peace - Expert

4 minutes ago
 Accused of maid torture arrested after bail reject ..

Accused of maid torture arrested after bail rejection

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan links political stability to sustained devel ..

Ahsan links political stability to sustained development

4 minutes ago
 Missing boy reunited with overjoyed parents

Missing boy reunited with overjoyed parents

4 minutes ago
 NE China's Heilongjiang allocates flood-relief sup ..

NE China's Heilongjiang allocates flood-relief supplies to affected areas

16 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal inaugurates case response anti-polio camp ..

Dr Jamal inaugurates case response anti-polio campaign

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business