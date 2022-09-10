Ban on Imports of Russian Oil to US Remain in Place After Price Cap in Place - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The United States will maintain the previously imposed ban on Russian oil imports even after the implementation of the price cap on maritime crude oil imports originating from the country, according to preliminary guidance published by the US Treasury.

"Pursuant to Executive Order 14066 ...

, the United States has imposed a prohibition on the importation of Russian Federation origin crude oil; petroleum; and petroleum fuels, oils, and products of their distillation. This prohibition will remain in place alongside the U.S. implementation of the maritime services policy and price exception," the guidance said on Friday.

The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products. Moscow has pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to those states that would apply the price caps.