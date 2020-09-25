UrduPoint.com
Bangkok Encouraging Moscow To Invest In Joint LNG Venture In Thailand - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:32 PM

Bangkok is inviting Moscow to invest in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) joint venture in Thailand, and over the past two years, the Southeast Asian nation's companies have discussed possible cooperation in this area with three major Russian energy companies Novatek, Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik

In December 2018, the Russian Energy Ministry said that Thailand had expressed interest in cooperation with the three Russian energy giants on supplies of LNG to the kingdom.

"There is progress in our cooperation as several private companies from Thailand have come to Russia to meet and discuss business opportunities with all three companies since 2018. Especially during the current time when the global price of LNG drops significantly, we encouraged our Russian partner as a country which has the edge in cheaper production cost to consider invest in LNG business in Thailand in joint venture format," Upatising said.

When asked about the prospects of cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy, the diplomat noted that the Thai government was still in the process of evaluating potential risks and benefits.

"I personally believe that nuclear energy has so much potential as a clean energy with reasonable cost of production, but at the same time, the risk and public perception on nuclear usage is also very important. Our government is doing its utmost effort to evaluate cost, risks, and benefits of nuclear energy in order to consider the future possibility of nuclear power plant in Thailand," he said.

