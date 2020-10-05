Bangladesh earns nearly 10 bln USD in exports in Q1 of current fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangladesh's export earning in the first quarter of the current 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) grew 2.58 percent year on year to nearly 10 billion U.S. dollars, according to the official data released Monday

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data posted on its website showed Bangladesh earned a total of 9,896.84 million Dollars from exports in July-September, compared to 9,647.99 million U.S. dollars in the same period a year earlier.

Of the total earnings, EPB data showed the country's income from ready-made garment items, including knitwear and woven, stood at 8.13 billion dollars during the July-September period of the current fiscal year.

In the first quarter of the current 2020-21 year, the EPB data showed knitwear garment export growth increased 7.

04 percent to 4.46 billion dollars while woven garments fell 5.78 percent to 3.66 billion dollars, comparing with the same period of last fiscal year.

Bangladesh set its export target in 2020-21 fiscal year at 41 billion dollars, including 33.79 billion dollars from ready-made garment products.

The country's export sector is limping back to normalcy after suffering serious blows in the last fiscal year owing to COVID-19 impacts.

Due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world, Bangladesh export earnings in the past financial year 2019-20 sank about 17 percent to 33.67 billion dollars, the lowest since the 2014-15 fiscal year.