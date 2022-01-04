Bangladesh earns nearly 25 bln USD from exports in H1 of 2021-22 fiscal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHAKA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:Bangladesh's total exports in the first half of the current 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022) reached nearly 25 billion U.S. dollars, up 28.41 percent year on year, according to the latest official data.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data posted on its website showed that Bangladesh earned 24,698.55 million Dollars from exports in the July-December period, compared to 19,233.45 million dollars a year earlier.

Of the total earnings, the EPB data showed the country's income from ready-made knitwear and woven garment items surged 28.02 percent to 19.90 billion dollars during the cited period.