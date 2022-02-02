Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

Bangladeshi exporters have bagged spot orders worth 16 million U.S. dollars for export in the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair 2022, which concluded on Monday

DHAKA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Bangladeshi exporters have bagged spot orders worth 16 million U.S. Dollars for export in the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair 2022, which concluded on Monday.

The large annual commercial and trade event kicked off on Jan. 1 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, located in Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the event virtually from her official residence in Dhaka, and expressed her hope that the fair would well demonstrate the country's potential to entrepreneurs, traders, industrialists, exporters, buyers and visitors.

The fair was canceled last year due to severe fall-outs of the COVID-19.

This year, 227 companies from 11 countries put on show a wide range of products including machinery, equipment and materials for agriculture and gardening, cosmetics, dairy products and electronic items, among others.

It was disclosed that the fair, visited by 2 million people, sold products worth 400 million takas (4.68 million dollars).

Also, 42 best-performing participants under 12 categories, 27 associate organizations and 10 officials were awarded at the concluding ceremony.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, officials said construction of the new exhibition center by China State Construction Engineering Corporation was completed in time.