UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Exporters Get Orders Of 16 Mln USD In Large Exposition

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

Bangladeshi exporters have bagged spot orders worth 16 million U.S. dollars for export in the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair 2022, which concluded on Monday

DHAKA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Bangladeshi exporters have bagged spot orders worth 16 million U.S. Dollars for export in the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair 2022, which concluded on Monday.

The large annual commercial and trade event kicked off on Jan. 1 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, located in Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the event virtually from her official residence in Dhaka, and expressed her hope that the fair would well demonstrate the country's potential to entrepreneurs, traders, industrialists, exporters, buyers and visitors.

The fair was canceled last year due to severe fall-outs of the COVID-19.

This year, 227 companies from 11 countries put on show a wide range of products including machinery, equipment and materials for agriculture and gardening, cosmetics, dairy products and electronic items, among others.

It was disclosed that the fair, visited by 2 million people, sold products worth 400 million takas (4.68 million dollars).

Also, 42 best-performing participants under 12 categories, 27 associate organizations and 10 officials were awarded at the concluding ceremony.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, officials said construction of the new exhibition center by China State Construction Engineering Corporation was completed in time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bangladesh China Agriculture Dhaka Event From Million

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

43 seconds ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

4 minutes ago
 61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban dete ..

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

2 minutes ago
 Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Haleem vows to keep exposing corrupt practices of ..

Haleem vows to keep exposing corrupt practices of PPP Sindh government

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>