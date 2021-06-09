UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Inflation Eases To 5.26 Pct In May

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:18 PM

Bangladesh inflation decreased to 5.26 percent in May from 5.56 percent in April.The figure was also lower than that in the same month last year which was 5.35 percent

DHAKA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Bangladesh inflation decreased to 5.26 percent in May from 5.56 percent in April.The figure was also lower than that in the same month last year which was 5.35 percent.

Bangladeshi Planning Minister MA Mannan on Tuesday revealed the inflation data in May released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) while holding a press conference.

According to the Consumer price Index (CPI) released by the BBS, the food inflation declined to 4.87 percent in May from 5.57 percent in the previous month.

Non-food items inflation, however, increased to 5.

86 percent in May from 5.55 percent in April, the data showed.

The minister expressed his deep satisfaction with the decrease of CPI in May, saying it's good news for the government as it tried to rein in inflation in line with the budgetary target.

The Bangladeshi government last Thursday announced the record 6.04 trillion-taka (nearly 72 billion U.S. Dollars) national budget, targeting economic growth of 7.2 percent and average annual inflation rate of 5.3 percent for the 2021-22 fiscal year starting in July.

