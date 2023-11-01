Bangladesh launches local currency card

Bangladesh has launched a local currency card, Taka Pay, the first of its kind in the country, as part of its efforts to build a cashless society

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Bangladesh has launched a local currency card, Taka Pay, the first of its kind in the country, as part of its efforts to build a cashless society.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated Taka Pay from her official residence Ganabhaban in capital Dhaka.

The card will be issued by the state-owned Sonali Bank and the privately-owned City Bank and Brac Bank in collaboration with the central bank of Bangladesh.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hasina said this card will be a groundbreaking step for building a cashless society in Bangladesh.

She said as an independent and sovereign country, Bangladesh's financial system has to be independent and sovereign to reduce dependency on others.

"We must not be dependent on any single hard currency," she said.

She also stressed the need for data security for every holder of the newly introduced debit card.