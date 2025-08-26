Bangladesh Offers Lucrative Opportunities For Pakistani Exports: ICCI President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi Tuesday said that Pakistan and Bangladesh possess immense potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment, which must be tapped in the larger economic interest of both the countries.
He added that the governments as well as the business communities of both sides are keen to further strengthen economic ties.
The ICCI President made these remarks during an interview while responding to a question about the prospects of boosting Pakistan–Bangladesh economic relations in the backdrop of the recent visits of Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to Bangladesh.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that the high-level visits reflect the seriousness of both countries to reset and promote stronger trade and investment cooperation.
He added that Pakistan and Bangladesh share historical, cultural, and social linkages that provide a solid foundation for economic collaboration.
Both countries, he noted, are endowed with complementary resources and competitive advantages which, if effectively capitalized, can lead to a significant rise in bilateral trade volumes.
The ICCI President further said that Pakistan can explore opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, information technology, construction materials, and agricultural products, while Bangladesh’s expertise in garments, leather, jute, and light engineering could help diversify Pakistan’s import basket.
He also underlined the importance of organizing trade delegations, single-country exhibitions, and B2B matchmaking events to bring private sectors of both nations closer.
He stressed that both the governments should work together to address tariff and non-tariff barriers, improve banking channels, and facilitate smooth visa regimes for businesspeople to create an enabling environment for trade.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to play its role as a bridge between the private sectors of Pakistan and Bangladesh and expressed hope that the ongoing engagements at the government and business levels will translate into stronger trade partnerships, joint ventures, and greater regional integration.
