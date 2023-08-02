Open Menu

Bangladesh Receives Nearly 2 Bln USD Remittance In July

Published August 02, 2023

Bangladesh receives nearly 2 bln USD remittance in July

Millions of Bangladeshis remitted home nearly 2 billion U.S. dollars in July, the first month of the current fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024, a central bank official said Wednesday

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Millions of Bangladeshis remitted home nearly 2 billion U.S. dollars in July, the first month of the current fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024, a central bank official said Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) official who preferred to be unnamed told Xinhua that "the flow of inward remittances fell 5.86 percent year-on-year to 1.97 billion U.S. dollars last month." Despite the fall, the official expressed satisfaction with the inflow of remittances in July saying remittance flow usually goes up ahead of major Muslim occasions such as Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Azha.

Bangladeshi expatriates in June sent home 2.2 billion dollars, the highest in nearly three years, largely buoyed by the relaxation of various rules in recent months and Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha which was celebrated here on June 29.

The inflow of remittances from some 10 million Bangladeshis, living and working in over 100 countries and regions, in the last 2022-2023 financial year amounted to 21.61 billion dollars.

Remittances mainly came from Middle East countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, among others.

