Open Menu

Bangladesh Reserves Plunge As Central Bank Acts On IMF Guidelines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Bangladesh reserves plunge as central bank acts on IMF guidelines

Bangladesh's central bank has revealed a drastic drop of over 6 billion U.S. dollars in the country's foreign exchange reserves

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Bangladesh's central bank has revealed a drastic drop of over 6 billion U.S. dollars in the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a website post on Thursday said, "The country's reserves reached 23,567.53 million as of July 12, compared to the previous calculation of 29,973.40 million.

"A BB official who didn't like to be named said the revised figure aligns with the international standard as advised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while offering its loan to the country.

As per IMF suggestions, the BB official said, the central bank must follow the standard where BB spending for export development fund (EDF), loan to Sri Lanka, and financing domestic projects from reserves must be excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Exchange Sri Lanka Bank July Post From Billion Million

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

14 minutes ago
 Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU ..

Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU projects

14 minutes ago
 Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million ben ..

Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaa ..

14 minutes ago
 NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

2 hours ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

2 hours ago
 Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

14 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 214July 2023

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

3 hours ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

3 hours ago
 UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business