Bangladesh's Forex Reserves Fall To Around 6-year Low

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Bangladesh's forex reserves fall to around 6-year low

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves reached 31.14 billion U.S. dollars by the end of March, the lowest since December 2016, showed the latest central bank data.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at 31,142.72 million dollars in March from 32,333.71 million dollars in February.

This is the lowest level of forex reserves Bangladesh has held since December 2016 when the country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the 32 billion dollars mark for the first time, an official of the bank's Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department said on condition of anonymity Sunday.

The official said reserves slumped to a six-year low amid soaring import costs due to the Ukraine crisis that has dealt a major shock to commodity markets worldwide.

Forex reserves equivalent to six months' import bills are considered adequate for a growing economy like Bangladesh.

With the existing reserves, however, central bank officials said Bangladesh is in a position to pay around five months' import bills.

