Bangladesh's Imports Drop Over 18 Pct In H1 Of Fiscal 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Amid multi-faceted economic challenges, Bangladesh's imports dropped 18.19 percent year on year to 33.68 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.

According to latest statistics of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), the settlement of letters of credit (LCs), generally known as actual imports, stood at 33,683.51 million dollars in July-December compared to 41,175.28 million dollars in the same period a year earlier.

In the July-December period, the BB data showed, Bangladesh's overall import orders also declined by 5.

33 percent year-on-year.

The overall import orders, officially known as the fresh opening of import letters of credit, decreased to 32,929.31 in July-December against 34,784.72 million dollars in the same period of the last fiscal year, it showed.

Bangladesh's trade deficit in the last 2022-23 fiscal year dipped by 48.41 percent year-on-year to 17.16 billion dollars amid shrinking forex reserves-depressed imports.

In its bid to boost Bangladesh's shrinking forex reserves, which now stand at around 20 billion dollars, the bank has taken various measures to discourage imports.

