Bangladesh's Imports Drop Over 18 Pct In H1 Of Fiscal 2023-24
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM
Amid multi-faceted economic challenges, Bangladesh's imports dropped 18.19 percent year on year to 33.68 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024
DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Amid multi-faceted economic challenges, Bangladesh's imports dropped 18.19 percent year on year to 33.68 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.
According to latest statistics of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), the settlement of letters of credit (LCs), generally known as actual imports, stood at 33,683.51 million dollars in July-December compared to 41,175.28 million dollars in the same period a year earlier.
In the July-December period, the BB data showed, Bangladesh's overall import orders also declined by 5.
33 percent year-on-year.
The overall import orders, officially known as the fresh opening of import letters of credit, decreased to 32,929.31 in July-December against 34,784.72 million dollars in the same period of the last fiscal year, it showed.
Bangladesh's trade deficit in the last 2022-23 fiscal year dipped by 48.41 percent year-on-year to 17.16 billion dollars amid shrinking forex reserves-depressed imports.
In its bid to boost Bangladesh's shrinking forex reserves, which now stand at around 20 billion dollars, the bank has taken various measures to discourage imports.
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%14 minutes ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme14 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points29 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar1 minute ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares1 minute ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood2 hours ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA2 hours ago
-
ECB to stand pat and urge patience on rate cuts46 seconds ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March3 hours ago