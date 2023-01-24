Bank Al-Falah provides surgical equipment for 30 cardiac patients

Regional Head of Bank Al Falah, Sanaullah here on Tuesday provided surgical equipments worth 3.7 million rupees for 30 patients of cardiac surgery department of Civil Hospital through Karachi Relief Trust

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Regional Head of Bank Al Falah, Sanaullah here on Tuesday provided surgical equipments worth 3.7 million rupees for 30 patients of cardiac surgery department of Civil Hospital through Karachi Relief Trust .

The estimate of one patient's cardiac surgery is Rs 125,000 which will help to save the precious lives of poor patients suffering from heart disease in Balochistan.

Thanking of Bank Al-Falah Quetta and Karachi Relief Trust, Administrator Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Amin Mandukhel expressed that the bank would continue to help the poor patients of the province.

He said that we expected other institutions would contribute to the welfare work of the hospital, adding that the health department was trying to provide medical facilities to the public within the available resources.

For the improvement of medical services including cardiac surgery, the support of non-governmental organizations in other sectors could help in providing better health facilities to the people, he added.

He said that the hospital was striving to provide treatment facilities to the patients and to serve the suffering humanity was a divine blessing.

The doctors said we were trying to provide treatment facilities to the patients in the hospital and support them for the completion of various projects in the hospital.

On this occasion, the management of Bank Al Falah Quetta, Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, DMS Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Assistant Professor Cardiac Surgery Dr. Asmatullah Achakzai, Assistant Professor Cardiac Surgery Dr. Abdul Wasay, RMO General Dr. Samiullah, Assistant Account Officer Muhammad Khair, PS Ijaz Qaisrani, per fusionist Mohammad Umar and other assistants were present.