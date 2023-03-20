Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building schools in flood-impacted areas

Bank Alfalah, the corporate donor for the flood-affected communities, has partnered with the Citizens Foundation (TCF) to fund the construction of a primary school in Asif Nagar in Nawabshah, Sindh, for Rs 49 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Bank Alfalah, the corporate donor for the flood-affected communities, has partnered with the Citizens Foundation (TCF) to fund the construction of a primary school in Asif Nagar in Nawabshah, Sindh, for Rs 49 million.

Bank Alfalah's contribution towards rebuilding schools is particularly noteworthy given that more than 25,000 schools have been damaged in the country, said a press release issued here.

The donated amount will facilitate the building of a TCF primary school, contributing to the organisation's efforts to increase literacy in areas where education is hindered by flood damage.

The school will provide education from kindergarten to fifth grade comprising 30 students in every class with an overall operational capacity of 180 students, 8 faculty and 5 non-faculty members to ensure a reasonable teacher-student ratio.

It will be a purpose-built primary school with essential facilities like running water, electricity, classrooms, library and resource centre for the children affected by the catastrophic floods.

The signing of the agreement was held at the TCF's headquarters in Karachi in the presence of Atif Bajwa-President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, along with Asad M Saleem - Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Ateed Riaz-Co-founder and Zia Akhtar Abbas- Executive Vice President among other notables from both the organisations.

Speaking at the occasion, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said "Bank Alfalah, is leading from the front when it comes to creating access to the opportunities and tools needed to build a prosperous future.

Through our commitment to TCF, we aim to uplift the lives of our nation's future generations and empower them on their journey towards a brighter future. We are proud of this initiative, and look forward to supporting more infrastructural and capacity-building initiatives in the future, as well." Ahsan Saleem, Chairman of The Citizens Foundation, commented on the partnership with Bank Alfalah, "I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Bank Alfalah for always supporting TCF in educating the less privileged as well as helping communities in times of crisis. With their recent donation, TCF will provide access to quality education for the children in the district of Nawabshah. This contribution will have a lasting impact on the lives of many children and communities, creating opportunities for learning and growth that will shape their futures in immeasurable ways. Education is still a dream for many children residing in underserved communities, and through staunch supporters like Bank Alfalah, we can touch as many children through education and make their dreams come true." Bank Alfalah made a generous donation of Rs 35 million towards flood relief and rescue efforts for communities and schools established by TCF that were severely impacted by heavy rainfall.

The Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been working to improve the state of education in Pakistan since 1995. In its 27 years of operations, TCF has successfully established numerous educational institutions and is now one of the leading organizations nationwide in education for the less privileged.