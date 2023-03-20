UrduPoint.com

Bank Alfalah Commits Rs 49 Million To Building Schools In Flood-impacted Areas

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building schools in flood-impacted areas

Bank Alfalah, the corporate donor for the flood-affected communities, has partnered with the Citizens Foundation (TCF) to fund the construction of a primary school in Asif Nagar in Nawabshah, Sindh, for Rs 49 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Bank Alfalah, the corporate donor for the flood-affected communities, has partnered with the Citizens Foundation (TCF) to fund the construction of a primary school in Asif Nagar in Nawabshah, Sindh, for Rs 49 million.

Bank Alfalah's contribution towards rebuilding schools is particularly noteworthy given that more than 25,000 schools have been damaged in the country, said a press release issued here.

The donated amount will facilitate the building of a TCF primary school, contributing to the organisation's efforts to increase literacy in areas where education is hindered by flood damage.

The school will provide education from kindergarten to fifth grade comprising 30 students in every class with an overall operational capacity of 180 students, 8 faculty and 5 non-faculty members to ensure a reasonable teacher-student ratio.

It will be a purpose-built primary school with essential facilities like running water, electricity, classrooms, library and resource centre for the children affected by the catastrophic floods.

The signing of the agreement was held at the TCF's headquarters in Karachi in the presence of Atif Bajwa-President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, along with Asad M Saleem - Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Ateed Riaz-Co-founder and Zia Akhtar Abbas- Executive Vice President among other notables from both the organisations.

Speaking at the occasion, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said "Bank Alfalah, is leading from the front when it comes to creating access to the opportunities and tools needed to build a prosperous future.

Through our commitment to TCF, we aim to uplift the lives of our nation's future generations and empower them on their journey towards a brighter future. We are proud of this initiative, and look forward to supporting more infrastructural and capacity-building initiatives in the future, as well." Ahsan Saleem, Chairman of The Citizens Foundation, commented on the partnership with Bank Alfalah, "I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Bank Alfalah for always supporting TCF in educating the less privileged as well as helping communities in times of crisis. With their recent donation, TCF will provide access to quality education for the children in the district of Nawabshah. This contribution will have a lasting impact on the lives of many children and communities, creating opportunities for learning and growth that will shape their futures in immeasurable ways. Education is still a dream for many children residing in underserved communities, and through staunch supporters like Bank Alfalah, we can touch as many children through education and make their dreams come true." Bank Alfalah made a generous donation of Rs 35 million towards flood relief and rescue efforts for communities and schools established by TCF that were severely impacted by heavy rainfall.

The Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been working to improve the state of education in Pakistan since 1995. In its 27 years of operations, TCF has successfully established numerous educational institutions and is now one of the leading organizations nationwide in education for the less privileged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Electricity Education Flood Water Bank Nawabshah Bank Alfalah Limited From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bi ..

Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards

2 minutes ago
 Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse ..

Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse Shares to Have No Impact on I ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral ..

UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral relations, regional issues

27 minutes ago
 Arelik establishes a global Research and Developme ..

Arelik establishes a global Research and Development Center at NUST

3 minutes ago
 Solution to all problems lies in provincial autono ..

Solution to all problems lies in provincial autonomy: QWP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.