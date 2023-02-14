UrduPoint.com

Bank Alfalah Introduces Behavioural Profiling For Students At Career Fair

February 14, 2023

Bank Alfalah Introduces Behavioural Profiling for Students at Career Fair

Bank Alfalah, commercial Bank, participated in recruitment career fairs at various universities where it engaged with students for its 9th Management Trainee Program called Alfa Lead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Bank Alfalah, commercial Bank, participated in recruitment career fairs at various universities where it engaged with students for its 9th Management Trainee Program called Alfa Lead.

The 12-month program is designed to recruit top-tier talent possessing versatile skills that are aligned with the specific focus areas of the Bank, said a press release issued here.

This year, hundreds of students can take advantage of Bank's unique behavioral profiling assessment tool that can assist them in navigating their career paths.

The tool provides the students with a deeper understanding of their personality traits, which will aid in enhancing career development and exploring new areas of interest. Using a QR code, the students will be able to take this simple assessment within a few minutes.

Every year the Bank receives over 5000 applications from universities across Pakistan, such as IBA, IoBM, LUMS, LSE, Szabist, GIKI, FAST and so on.

Furthermore, the career fair includes an on-site career counselor and resume review service to assist the students.

Students applying for various roles have to undergo a rigorous recruitment process consisting of 4 stages: Gamified Assessment, Video Interviews, Virtual Assessment Center and Panel Interviews.

As a prominent employer in the banking sector, Bank Alfalah proactively engages with young talent at career fairs, providing a platform for them to display their potential and establish professional connections for their future.

