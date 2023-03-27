UrduPoint.com

Bank Alfalah Introduces Instant Credit Card Through Alfa App

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Bank Alfalah introduces Instant Credit Card through Alfa App

Bank Alfalah has announced Instant Credit Card (ICC) digital application through Alfa App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Bank Alfalah has announced Instant Credit Card (ICC) digital application through Alfa App.

ICC offers a completely automated digital application journey that allows both liability and existing credit card customers to apply for a credit card, complete the screening and credit bureau checks, and receive approval in less than five (5) minutes, said a press release issued here.

Once approved, customers can activate their credit cards and start spending right away.

The ICC is an end-to-end digital experience that eliminates the need for physical visits to bank branches or any physical documentation. Customers can start the process by entering their details and selecting the card type and credit limit of their choice.

The screening team and credit bureau checks are completed automatically, and customers receive an approval within minutes.

The ICC is available to all Bank Alfalah customers, making it easier than ever to apply for a credit card.

