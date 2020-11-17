UrduPoint.com
Bank Alfalah Pioneers As Debit Market Maker In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:17 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange and Bank Alfalah on Tuesday signed an agreement at a ceremony here at PSX Trading Hall , under which Bank Alfalah has now become the country's first commercial bank designated as a market maker for debt securities in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange and Bank Alfalah on Tuesday signed an agreement at a ceremony here at PSX Trading Hall , under which Bank Alfalah has now become the country's first commercial bank designated as a market maker for debt securities in the country.

PSX's Chief Executive Officer, Farrukh H. Khan and President of Bank Alfalah, Atif Bajwa were the signatories. Present at the ceremony were Chairman PSX , Sulaiman S. Mehdi, Group Head of Treasury and Capital Markets, Bank Alfalah Ali Sultan, PSX Board members and senior officers of both the organizations.

PSX's CEO, Farrukh H. Khan said growth of the debt markets was an important strategic objective of Pak Stock Exchange critical for the economic growth of Pakistan.

He said that in line with the recent regulatory changes introduced by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and PSX, today is a great day for the capital market as Bank Alfalah has been approved as the first market maker of debt securities at the exchange.

It would usher in a new chapter in the growth of debt markets and it would help promote a deep, liquid and transparent secondary debt market in Pakistan. This would benefit both issuers and investors.

" Bank Alfalah has a long standing commitment to the capital markets and is one of the few banks with a presence in both the brokerage and asset management industries," he added.

With Bank Alfalah becoming first bank to become a market maker on PSX, it would help develop Pakistan's debt market to regional and international levels. That required all stakeholders in the financial system to play an active role.

CEO of Bank Alfalah thanked SECP and PSX for their continued efforts in developing and promoting the capital markets of Pakistan.

"Sharing the same vision, we believe that a well-developed capital market is important from both issuer and investor perspectives," he said.

At present, he said, the domestic market is primarily focused on bank loans for financing requirements. This needs to be complemented by capital market instruments as an alternative and effective financing medium.

Corporates should be encouraged to tap capital markets so that the borrowers could diversify their sources of funding, while investors could have multiple options for investments.

Group Head Treasury and Capital Markets at Bank Alfalah, Ali Sultan said that Bank Alfalah remained committed and excited to play a role in bringing efficiency and reducing transaction costs for participants via active market-making in debt instruments.

The bank had planned to take this ahead further by assuming a similar active role in other markets such as Exchange-Traded Funds.

He said Bank Alfalah remains a firm believer that vibrant markets were critical for developing the savings and investment culture amongst retail investors. After becoming the first market maker for debt securities on PSX, Bank Alfalah would be able to perform market making activities for various debt instruments such as Government Debt Securities like PIBs,T-Bills as well as Sukuks.

Market Makers perform the crucial role of providing liquidity and depth to the market by continuously quoting two way i.e. bid and offer, prices, helping investors to buy or sell securities, he said.

