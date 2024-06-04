Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Mangrove tyres in Balochistan

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, committed to planting 25,000 mangroves in 2024 along the coastline of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, committed to planting 25,000 mangroves in 2024 along the coastline of Balochistan.

This initiative is part of its pledge to plant 100,000 trees by 2030 in partnership with WWF-Pakistan. In 2023, Bank Alfalah took a significant step towards environmental sustainability with the "GreenWayForward" initiative by planting 15,000 mangrove trees at the WWF Wetland Centre in Sandspit, Karachi, symbolising its total number of employees.

The ongoing initiative builds on last year’s efforts to further contribute to mangrove reforestation and enhance natural resource management in Pakistan.

WWF-Pakistan is a leading environmental organization that works with governments, the private sector, and civil society to undertake conservation action in ecological areas and enable transformative changes in the use of natural resources.

This collaborative effort aims to contribute to the reforestation of mangroves at Khdri Miani Hor, located on the Balochistan coast that covers approximately 12 acres, with species like Rhizophora mucronata selected for their adaptability to local climate and tidal conditions, as well as their economic and carbon sequestration benefits.

Spacing will be tailored to species and site conditions, ensuring optimal growth and sustainability.

The plantation of 25,000 mangrove trees will enrich local biodiversity, creating vital habitats for marine and bird species, and playing a pivotal role in maintaining ecological equilibrium.

These mangroves serve as a natural defense against hurricanes and coastal erosion, during storms and minimize the threat of coastal flooding. Moreover, they play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by sequestering carbon, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, mangrove ecosystems offer essential resources for local communities, including timber, fuel wood, and fodder, alleviating pressure on natural forests and facilitating rehabilitation and slope stabilization efforts.