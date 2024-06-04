Bank Alfalah, WWF Join Hands To Plant Thousands Mangrove Tyres In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 11:08 PM
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, committed to planting 25,000 mangroves in 2024 along the coastline of Balochistan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, committed to planting 25,000 mangroves in 2024 along the coastline of Balochistan.
This initiative is part of its pledge to plant 100,000 trees by 2030 in partnership with WWF-Pakistan. In 2023, Bank Alfalah took a significant step towards environmental sustainability with the "GreenWayForward" initiative by planting 15,000 mangrove trees at the WWF Wetland Centre in Sandspit, Karachi, symbolising its total number of employees.
The ongoing initiative builds on last year’s efforts to further contribute to mangrove reforestation and enhance natural resource management in Pakistan.
WWF-Pakistan is a leading environmental organization that works with governments, the private sector, and civil society to undertake conservation action in ecological areas and enable transformative changes in the use of natural resources.
This collaborative effort aims to contribute to the reforestation of mangroves at Khdri Miani Hor, located on the Balochistan coast that covers approximately 12 acres, with species like Rhizophora mucronata selected for their adaptability to local climate and tidal conditions, as well as their economic and carbon sequestration benefits.
Spacing will be tailored to species and site conditions, ensuring optimal growth and sustainability.
The plantation of 25,000 mangrove trees will enrich local biodiversity, creating vital habitats for marine and bird species, and playing a pivotal role in maintaining ecological equilibrium.
These mangroves serve as a natural defense against hurricanes and coastal erosion, during storms and minimize the threat of coastal flooding. Moreover, they play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by sequestering carbon, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, mangrove ecosystems offer essential resources for local communities, including timber, fuel wood, and fodder, alleviating pressure on natural forests and facilitating rehabilitation and slope stabilization efforts.
Recent Stories
Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead
BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall
Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab
Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS
Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority
Teenager crushed to death in road mishap
Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s glorious past to improve cotton: Dr Y ..
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects treatment facilities ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
Sindh governor distributes cheques among families affected by Preetabad cylinder ..
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
More Stories From Business
-
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI1 hour ago
-
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain1 hour ago
-
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike2 hours ago
-
EAD commends global support at fourth IPSG meeting1 hour ago
-
Women, shaping tomorrow's policy for non-Banking microfinance sector1 hour ago
-
Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy worries4 hours ago
-
APTMA for regionally competitive energy tariff, cut in mark-up4 hours ago
-
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade5 hours ago
-
SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs5 hours ago
-
ICCI proposes measures for broadening tax base5 hours ago
-
KP Govt to declare Dara Adam Khel as Commercial City, says KP Finance Minister6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar5 hours ago