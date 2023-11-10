Open Menu

Bank Deposits Reached An All-time High

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Bank deposits reached an all-time high

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement on Friday that the bank deposits in Pakistan had reached the highest level in its history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement on Friday that the bank deposits in Pakistan had reached the highest level in its history.

Compared to October 22, an increase of 17.80 per cent i.e. Rs 3986 billion was recorded in bank deposits on October 23.

The SBP said that in October 2023, banking deposits reached a record level of Rs 26000.398 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank October Billion

Recent Stories

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 dist ..

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 district on Nov 11

3 minutes ago
 Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued ..

Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued support for Palestine cause

3 minutes ago
 Power shutdown schedule

Power shutdown schedule

3 minutes ago
 Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bha ..

Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bhan Ring Road project

3 minutes ago
 Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squ ..

Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

3 minutes ago
 Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

7 minutes ago
KU, UKAHA Houston inks MoU to provide scholarships ..

KU, UKAHA Houston inks MoU to provide scholarships to students of eight departme ..

6 minutes ago
 MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on c ..

MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on city roads

46 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ or ..

Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ organization discuss women empow ..

46 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok ..

Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok Mela

46 minutes ago
 Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to ..

Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to effectively resolve human rig ..

46 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for e ..

Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for enhanced security measures

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business