Bank deposits reached an all-time high

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement on Friday that the bank deposits in Pakistan had reached the highest level in its history.

Compared to October 22, an increase of 17.80 per cent i.e. Rs 3986 billion was recorded in bank deposits on October 23.

The SBP said that in October 2023, banking deposits reached a record level of Rs 26000.398 billion.