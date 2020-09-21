Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 sep 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 167.

91 164.09

GBP 217.60 212.60

EUR 199.26 194.69

JPY 1.6101 1.5731

SAR 44.77 43.74

AED 45.73 44.66