Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 Sep 2020
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 02:34 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 167.
91 164.09
GBP 217.60 212.60
EUR 199.26 194.69
JPY 1.6101 1.5731
SAR 44.77 43.74
AED 45.73 44.66