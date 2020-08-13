Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 Aug 2020
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
29 166.32
GBP 222.44 217.22
EUR 201.13 196.45
JPY 1.5964 1.5591
SAR 45.46 44.30
AED 46.37 45.27