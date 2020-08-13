UrduPoint.com
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 Aug 2020

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:39 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

29 166.32

GBP 222.44 217.22

EUR 201.13 196.45

JPY 1.5964 1.5591

SAR 45.46 44.30

AED 46.37 45.27

