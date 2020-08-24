Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 Aug 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
44 166.47
GBP 223.07 217.86
EUR 200.93 196.24
JPY 1.6107 1.5730
SAR 45.45 44.38
AED 46.41 45.31