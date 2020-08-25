Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 Aug 2020
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
44 166.57
GBP 223.49 218.40
EUR 201.32 196.75
JPY 1.6085 1.5718
SAR 45.49 44.35
AED 46.41 45.33